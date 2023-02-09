'Stray Papers': Biden Hurls Office Packers Under the Bus for Classified Doc Scandal
Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Counsel Investigating Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2023 8:00 PM
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Trump.

Pence was issued the subpoena by special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday related to classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in 2021. 

It is unclear what information the subpoena is seeking, however, it does follow months-long negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence’s legal team. 

In January, after a review of his documents, classified documents were found at Pence’s Indiana home, which he claims he was not aware of but takes “full responsibility.” 

Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien was subpoenaed as well, though he has used assertive privilege to avoid having to provide certain information to prosecutors. 

In November, Smith was appointed to oversee the investigation against Trump, which includes a probe into those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election. 

In recent weeks, Trump's former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was questioned by Justice Department attorneys.

The committee has been launched into these investigations for months now, however, not much has been able to be uncovered from their probe. 

