Finally, Someone Called LeBron James Out For Bowing Down to China

LeBron James is a slave to China, and a former Celtics player is not letting anyone forget that.

Just moments after James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, making him the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Enes Kanter Freedom congratulated not his achievements, but James’ relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“38,388 Points, 0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy, 1 bow down to China” Freedom wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations to @KingJames.”

The former NBA player continued his rant against James, saying that he is the only athlete that will speak the truth.

“People get mad when I speak the truth because I’m the only athlete who speaks the truth. I don’t care about your endorsement deals or your dirty money,” James added. “You can NOT buy me #CCP! Don’t expect me to respect you or your game when your shoes are literally made by SLAVE KIDS.”

38,388 Points

0 Morals

0 Values

0 Principles

0 Empathy

1 Bow Down to #China



Congratulations to @KingJames — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 8, 2023

Freedom has been outspoken against the former Cleveland Cavaliers player, criticizing James for being silent on China’s human rights cruelty and their authoritarian regimes.

Last year, Freedom made headlines after being the only NBA player to openly protest on the basketball floor against the CCP. He also wore sneakers attacking James, which had an illustration that depicted James bowing to China’s president, Xi Jinping, as he put a crown on his head.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021

Freedom also condemned Nike, which James has made multi-millions from, accusing China of using slave labor to produce its products. To which, both Nike and LeBron denied.

In an interview with Fox News, Freedom claimed that James cares more about securing hefty paychecks rather than human rights, saying that James chooses money and business over his morals, values, and principles.

“He signed with a company like Nike that pretty much-used slave labor, and sweatshops over in China. And he talks about all the problems that happened around the world,” Freedom said. “But when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silent, and that is hypocrisy. So that’s why I wanted to expose it.”