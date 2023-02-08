GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes
DeSantis Addresses Latest Eye-Popping Jab From Trump
Senate Democrats Want DOJ and DHS to Harass Citizens Patrolling the Southern Border
Two Wildly Divergent Fact Checks on Biden’s State of the Union Address
State of the Union Highlights Reel
DeSantis Takes Another Shot At Disney
Matt Gaetz Quietly Replaces Chip Roy on 'Weaponization' Committee
Rick Scott Attacks Biden In New Ad Targeting Democrats
Arizona Rancher Charged With Shooting Mexican on His Property Near the Border
Pro-Life Father Targeted by DOJ Has Had a Productive Few Days Sticking It...
Poll Finds the Majority of Americans Oppose a National ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban
Did Biden Fib Again About Reducing the Federal Deficit?
Guns Groups Fire Back at Biden's Call for a Ban on 'Assault Weapons'
Is Biden Going to Break Tradition and Refuse a Pre-Super Bowl Interview With...
Tipsheet

Finally, Someone Called LeBron James Out For Bowing Down to China

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

LeBron James is a slave to China, and a former Celtics player is not letting anyone forget that. 

Just moments after James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, making him the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Enes Kanter Freedom congratulated not his achievements, but James’ relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. 

“38,388 Points, 0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy, 1 bow down to China” Freedom wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations to @KingJames.”

The former NBA player continued his rant against James, saying that he is the only athlete that will speak the truth. 

“People get mad when I speak the truth because I’m the only athlete who speaks the truth. I don’t care about your endorsement deals or your dirty money,” James added. “You can NOT buy me #CCP! Don’t expect me to respect you or your game when your shoes are literally made by SLAVE KIDS.” 

Freedom has been outspoken against the former Cleveland Cavaliers player, criticizing James for being silent on China’s human rights cruelty and their authoritarian regimes.

Last year, Freedom made headlines after being the only NBA player to openly protest on the basketball floor against the CCP. He also wore sneakers attacking James, which had an illustration that depicted James bowing to China’s president, Xi Jinping, as he put a crown on his head.

Freedom also condemned Nike, which James has made multi-millions from, accusing China of using slave labor to produce its products. To which, both Nike and LeBron denied. 

In an interview with Fox News, Freedom claimed that James cares more about securing hefty paychecks rather than human rights, saying that James chooses money and business over his morals, values, and principles.

“He signed with a company like Nike that pretty much-used slave labor, and sweatshops over in China. And he talks about all the problems that happened around the world,” Freedom said. “But when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silent, and that is hypocrisy. So that’s why I wanted to expose it.”

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa
State of the Union Highlights Reel Ann Coulter
Pro-Life Father Targeted by DOJ Has Had a Productive Few Days Sticking It to Biden Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Takes Another Shot At Disney Sarah Arnold
Is This Joe Manchin's Next Big Move? Rebecca Downs
Arizona Rancher Charged With Shooting Mexican on His Property Near the Border Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa