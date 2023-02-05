China Is Not Happy That We Shot Down Their Spy Balloon
Americans Are Not Thrilled About a Trump-Biden 2024 Ticket After U.S. Faced Chaos In Last Election

Sarah Arnold
February 05, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Americans want change in the direction of the country, and America needs the change. 

After a rocky 2020 presidential election between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, U.S. voters are looking for fresh candidates who will re-direct the nation from where it is headed now. 

According to a new Washington Post- ABC News poll, both Democrats and Republicans are less than thrilled about a potential 2024 matchup between Biden and Trump. 

Among Democrat voters, 58 percent prefer someone else besides Biden to take the reins in 2024, while 49 percent of Republican voters want to see another candidates name on the ballot other than Trump.

44 percent of Republicans support Trump as the 2024 nominees, while only 31 percent Democrats would back Biden. 

After the 2020 election and the chaos that pursued, Americans feel ready for fresh blood in the White House. 

Trump formally announced his run in November 2022, while Biden has yet to announce his run, he said several times he plans to seek re-election. 

A month ago, Biden hit is two-year mark of being in the Oval Office. However, his approval rating remains under water. Per the poll, only 41 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the country, two points lower than what it was in December. 

This comes after Biden is facing harsh criticism after he failed to properly respond to a Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S., causing a major security threat. 

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called him out for yet another botched event that could have possibly been avoided had he taken adequate action. 

On the other hand, Trump, who will almost 80 at the end of his term should he win, will be too old as well to run the country. Several Lawmakers have argued that fresh blood is needed in the White House. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) takes the lead on the Republican side , with all signs pointing that he would be a favorite among GOP voters. However, he has yet to make that call nor give any indication that he plans to run in 2024. 

