China Is Not Happy That We Shot Down Their Spy Balloon
Democrats Get Even More Racist
Lawrence O’Donnell’s Fabricated J-6 'Memories,' and Brushing Off Balloon Brouhaha
The Confuser-in-Chief
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 151: ‘Silver Medal’ Winner of Top 10 Favorite...
His Justice Cannot Sleep Forever
Democrats and Republicans Speak Out Against Biden: 'A Circus Clown Knows How to...
Republicans Fear Biden Will Not Be Able to Handle a Domestic Attack After...
The Right to Life Will Be Constitutionally Protected When the Truth About Abortion...
Swalwell Gets Roasted Over His Relationship With a Chinese Spy Once Again
Here’s How China’s Response to a U.S. Spy Plane Compares to Biden’s Reaction...
Breaking: U.S. Military Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon
Democrats Approve Biden's New Primary Calendar
MTG and AOC Feud It Out Over Twitter
Tipsheet

A Transgender 'Mother' Who Has Two Transgender Kids, Advocates For This State to Become a 'Trans Refuge'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 05, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Woke Minnesota lawmakers are seeking to make the state a “trans refuge” that would allow transgender kids and their families to receive gender-affirming care. 

First introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke (D-Minn), the legislation, HF146, “would make Minnesota into a trans refuge state by protecting trans people, their families, and medical practitioners from the legal repercussions of traveling to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming care.” 

The bill is designed to provide life-alternating sex change procedures to minors who live in states that restrict gender-affirming care. 

It would also prevent law enforcement from removing a child from parental custody that Republican-led states have ordered. 

Finke, who is the first openly transgender person to serve in the state legislature, said the bill is a desperate “need” for her community. 

“This is not a hypothetical scenario,” Finke said, adding “there are gender-diverse people in Minnesota right now receiving gender-affirming care. More are fleeing their home states asking where they should turn.”

This comes as states ban transgender care for minors, arguing that it can cause life-long repercussions to both a child’s physical and mental well-being. 

Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah) signed a bill banning gender reassignment surgeries, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors. 

I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live,” Cox said in a statement. “And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.”

In defense of critics of Utah’s ban, Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Utah) said that gender-affirming treatments “lack sufficient long-term research,” yet “our country is witnessing a radical and dangerous push for children to enter this version of health care.” 

Meanwhile, a transgender “mother” testified in front of the Minnesota House concerning the state’s trans bill to advocate for the need for transgender services for children. 

The transgender “mother” proudly stated that he is a parent to two “transgender and gender expansive kids,” calling the bill “lifesaving.” 


Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats and Republicans Speak Out Against Biden: 'A Circus Clown Knows How to Handle A Balloon Better' Sarah Arnold
China Is Not Happy That We Shot Down Their Spy Balloon Matt Vespa
Democrats Get Even More Racist Derek Hunter
Here’s How China’s Response to a U.S. Spy Plane Compares to Biden’s Reaction to a Spy Balloon Sarah Arnold
Swalwell Gets Roasted Over His Relationship With a Chinese Spy Once Again Sarah Arnold
The Confuser-in-Chief Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrats and Republicans Speak Out Against Biden: 'A Circus Clown Knows How to Handle A Balloon Better' Sarah Arnold