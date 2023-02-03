Hakeem Jeffries Claims Socialism Would 'Undermine' the Democrat Agenda

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) expressed how he feels about socialism after Republicans brought forth a resolution that would stop it in its tracks.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) introduced an anti-socialism resolution that would condemn the “horrors of socialism,” however, Jeffries declared it to be “phony, fake, and fraudulent.”

The resolution passed in a bipartisan vote with 86 of the House’s 212 Democrats voting “no” and 14 votings “present.”

Jeffries called out the resolution saying that it is nothing more than a “cover” for an “extreme MAGA agenda,” while Salazar praised it calling it a “triumph of individual liberty over the brutality of collectivist statism.”

The resolution states that “many of the greatest crimes in history” were committed by socialist ideologues like Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Hugo Chavez, adding “whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.”

Jeffries claimed that Republicans are using the anti-socialism resolution to attack social programs that President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have set in place.

“They’ve called things like Social Security, socialism. Medicare: socialism. Extreme MAGA Republicans have called public education socialism, Medicaid, socialism. The Affordable Care Act. Socialism. The American Rescue Plan. Socialism,” Jeffries said.

Hakeem Jeffries: Condemning brutal and corrupt socialist dictators would “undermine” the House Democrats' agenda pic.twitter.com/Arz174JS04 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2023

Ahead of the vote, Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif) described her experience with living in a socialist country saying that its evilness brought horror and destruction to millions of families.

“Socialism divided my family and friends between North and South. My mother-in-law, for example, crossed over the DMZ and back multiple times to rescue loved ones from the tyrannical North Korean regime, and tens of thousands of war-torn families remain separated till this day,” Kim recalled.

However, even after his blowout accusations, Jeffries still voted in favor of the resolution.