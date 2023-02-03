Biden Heads to a DNC Fundraiser as Chinese Balloon Prowls American Skies
So, We Can’t Even Handle a Chinese Spy Balloon?
Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese...
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December
Pentagon Gets Snarky When Asked Whether Americans Have a Right to Know More...
Florida Takes Action Against Venue That Hosted Provocative 'All Ages' Drag Show
Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View'
Sen. Hawley Demands Investigation Into Biden's Troubling Response to Chinese Spy Balloon
Joe Manchin Looking to Work With Republican Senate Colleagues, Will It Save Him...
Trump Promises to Punish Doctors, Hospitals Who Provide Irreversible Gender Transition Car...
Athletics Governing Body Wants to Change Legislation to Preserve Fairness in Women's Sport...
Yet Another Poll Shows Good News for Glenn Youngkin's Governorship
GOP Rep. Announces She Won’t Run for Reelection in 2024
Youngkin Slams VA Dems for Blocking Bill Requiring Schools to Promptly Inform Families...
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Claims Socialism Would 'Undermine' the Democrat Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 03, 2023 5:45 PM

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) expressed how he feels about socialism after Republicans brought forth a resolution that would stop it in its tracks. 

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) introduced an anti-socialism resolution that would condemn the “horrors of socialism,” however, Jeffries declared it to be “phony, fake, and fraudulent.” 

The resolution passed in a bipartisan vote with 86 of the House’s 212 Democrats voting “no” and 14 votings “present.”

Jeffries called out the resolution saying that it is nothing more than a “cover” for an “extreme MAGA agenda,” while Salazar praised it calling it a “triumph of individual liberty over the brutality of collectivist statism.”

The resolution states that “many of the greatest crimes in history” were committed by socialist ideologues like Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Hugo Chavez, adding “whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.” 

Jeffries claimed that Republicans are using the anti-socialism resolution to attack social programs that President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have set in place.

“They’ve called things like Social Security, socialism. Medicare: socialism. Extreme MAGA Republicans have called public education socialism, Medicaid, socialism. The Affordable Care Act. Socialism. The American Rescue Plan. Socialism,” Jeffries said. 

Ahead of the vote, Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif) described her experience with living in a socialist country saying that its evilness brought horror and destruction to millions of families.

“Socialism divided my family and friends between North and South. My mother-in-law, for example, crossed over the DMZ and back multiple times to rescue loved ones from the tyrannical North Korean regime, and tens of thousands of war-torn families remain separated till this day,” Kim recalled. 

However, even after his blowout accusations, Jeffries still voted in favor of the resolution.

Tags: SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa
Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese Spy Balloon? Matt Vespa
Pentagon Gets Snarky When Asked Whether Americans Have a Right to Know More About the Spy Balloon Spencer Brown
Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View' Julio Rosas
Trump's Response to Chinese Spy Balloon Stands in Stark Contrast to Biden's Rebecca Downs
'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa