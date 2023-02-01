Former GOP Rep Demands We Hold Those Who Mocked Paul Pelosi Attack Accountable
Federal Reserve Announces Latest Attempt to Fight Inflation
Another State Just Joined the Fight Against ESG Investing
Tom Brady, Who the NY Giants Beat Twice in the Super Bowl, Is...
House Republican Grills CNN’s Jim Sciutto Over Debt Ceiling Questions
Ted Lieu Said the Border Has Always Been a Crisis. Guess What He...
Democrats Played the Only Trick Up Their Sleeve During First Border Crisis Hearing
WSJ Takes on Biden Admin, Vaccine Makers for 'Deceptive' Booster Campaign
Appeals Court Upholds Restraining Order on Illinois Gun Control Law
Biden Ramps Up Another Far-Left Obsession by Claiming Climate Change Worse Than 'Nuclear...
College Board Denies DeSantis' Role in Changing 'African-American Studies' AP Course
Transgender Inmate Who Committed Kidnapping, Murder Transferred to Women’s Prison
Fact Check: Unpacking the Left's Ridiculous 'Book Ban' Meltdown in Florida
Will They Blow It Again in 2024? Arizona's Republican Senate Primary Also Making...
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley To Make 2024 Presidential Bid In Next Few Weeks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 01, 2023 5:45 PM
David Goldman

Rumor has it that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is gearing up to announce her official 2024 presidential bid. 

According to South Carolina’s Post and Courier, Haley is reportedly going to make her announcement on February 15.

A source close to Haley said that she has already sent her supporters an outline of her plans on Wednesday, along with an invitation for a “special announcement” that will take place at The Shed Downtown at the Charleston Visitor Center in downtown Charleston where she will be expected to put her White House aspirations into motion. 

Haley will be the second Republican to enter the race and the first to challenge former President Trump, who announced his plans to run again in November.

This comes weeks after Haley told Fox News’s Bret Baier that she believes she could be the leader to push America into a “new direction” and a “new generation” to “take our country back.” 

However, in 2021, the Republican said that she wouldn’t pursue a White House run if Trump announced his third presidential bid. 

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, adding “that’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Trump and Haley did have that conservation, however. During Trump’s rally in South Carolina over the weekend, the former president said that Haley had called him to talk about a possible candidacy, which Trump said he “encouraged.”

“I talked to her for a little while. I said, ‘look, you know, go by your heart if you want to run,” Trump said, adding “she called me and said she’d like to consider it, and I said you should do it.”

Haley previously said that her interest in a political career came after attending an event that included Hilary Clinton. Saying that although she does not agree with Clinton’s policies, Haley felt inspired that women should “dare to compete” in the political world that has been long overrun by men. 

Tags: NIKKI HALEY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former GOP Rep Demands We Hold Those Who Mocked Paul Pelosi Attack Accountable Matt Vespa
Why One Illegal Immigrant Captured in Texas Should Set Off Biden's Alarm Bells Spencer Brown
Democrats Played the Only Trick Up Their Sleeve During First Border Crisis Hearing Julio Rosas
It's Almost Comical That Some on the Left Consider This Activity Smug and Middle Class Matt Vespa
Ted Lieu Said the Border Has Always Been a Crisis. Guess What He Said During Trump. Julio Rosas
FBI Search Underway at Biden's Rehoboth Beach House Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Former GOP Rep Demands We Hold Those Who Mocked Paul Pelosi Attack Accountable Matt Vespa