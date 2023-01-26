Don't Get Too Excited. Latest Jobs Report Shows the Biden Economy Actually Cooled
Tipsheet

Omar, Swalwell and Schiff Blame Their Committee Removal On Trying to Hold Trump 'Accountable'

Sarah Arnold
January 26, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In the wake of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) promise to remove Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), and Adam Schiff (D-Calif) from their committees are blaming the Republican’s actions on their attempting to hold former President Trump accountable. 

During an interview with MSNBC, Omar said McCarthy’s effort at removing her from her committee is an effort to try and “appease Trump.”

The liberal squad member claimed that the three of them have been singled out by Trump, and in return, McCarthy is seeking revenge for trying to impeach the former president. 

“When I was running for the Minnesota House seat, and Trump was running for president, he came to Minnesota and talked about how Somali refugees should not enter our state…. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after I got sworn in, was in Congress talking about Muslim invasion,” Omar said, adding “when you think about Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, these are two people who have led the impeachment efforts against Trump, who he also singled out. If you think about how these people have been vengeful, this sort of revenge and picking the three of us makes sense.”

The Democrat went on to allege that McCarthy was doing nothing but exchanging “dollars in removing duly elected members from the committee that they have a history in.”

At the same time, Schiff and Swalwell have also expressed opinions, claiming that McCarthy removed them from the House Intelligence Committee to get back at them for investigating Trump, calling it “petty, political payback.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Swalwell said that McCarthy is coming after them for not “backing down” against Trump, saying “we were fearless in our resolve to hold Donald Trump accountable.” 

Schiff also responded, posting a video to the Chinese-owned app TikTok, claiming that “Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intelligence Committee, all for doing my job, for holding Trump accountable and standing up to the extreme MAGA Republicans.”

