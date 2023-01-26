More Than Half of Democrats Question Biden's Mental Fitness

President Joe Biden is facing a series of rough patches as he enters his third year in the Oval Office, sparking concern over his ability to govern the country from both sides of the political aisle.

According to a Harvard/ Harris 2024 survey, six in ten respondents have doubts regarding Biden’s mental capabilities, with 65 percent believing that the 80-year-old is “too old” to run the country.

Nearly a quarter of those who say Biden is too old, are Democrats, while 87 percent were Republicans and 67 percent were Independents.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while the majority, 56 percent, have an unfavorable view of Biden.

Less than half of respondents believe that the president has failed on major issues such as immigration and the economy with 37 percent approving of how he has handled the crisis at the southern border, while 62 percent highly disapprove of his take on “fixing” the economy.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the bombshell revelations that multiple classified documents were found in Biden’s possession, American’s approval of the president slipped under the rocks even more.

A Quinnipiac University Poll found that 84 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats think Biden handled the classified documents inappropriately.

It also found that a whopping 71 percent of Americans view the matter as very serious, with 37 percent saying that Biden should face criminal charges.

Additionally, a CNN poll revealed that 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home and his D.C. office which he used while serving as vice president.

According to the poll conducted by the liberal news outlet, only 18 percent believe that Biden is blameless in the situation, while 81 percent say the president has at least done something unethical.