Ted Cruz Challenges the Sale of Oil to the Communist Party of China

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill that would ban the Biden Administration from selling oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to the communist country of China.

Titled, Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, the House bill passed in a bipartisan vote of 331-97, with 113 Democrats voting in favor of the bill.

In a statement, Cruz criticized President Joe Biden for selling America’s oil to the Chinese Communist Party, and in return, Americans are having to shell out more of their hard-earned money to pay for his actions.

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was intended to ensure that America had sufficient oil. Instead, Joe Biden sold oil to the Chinese Communist Party when the CCP was stockpiling oil for its own strategic use, and while Americans are paying higher and higher prices for fuel because of the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies,” Cruz said.

Under the Biden Administration, they have released over 250 millions barrels of oil, which was intended to use in event of a natural disaster disrupting gas or oil production.

In November 2021, the Biden Administration first ordered the Department of Energy to drill into the SPR, claiming it was a “major effort to moderate the price of oil” while also lowering the price at the pump for Americans.

Last year, the House Oversight Committee reported that the Biden DOE sold over nearly a million barrels of SPR oil to Unipec America, which is a company owned by the CCP. A deal that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, made a profit from.

The U.S’s oil reserve is at its lowest level since 1986, despite having one of the world’s largest oil reserves, thanks to Biden’s energy efforts to cater to China.

"We need to immediately act to stop this from happening in the future… and unleash American energy,” Cruz continued.