Tipsheet

Biden’s Former Covid Czar To Be New Chief of Staff

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 22, 2023 11:52 AM
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

President Joe Biden’s former Covid-19 czar, Jeff Zients, will reportedly be his new chief of staff. 

Zients will replace Ron Klain, who announced earlier this week his plans to leave the position in February.

Biden has praised Zients’ talent since early on during the pandemic. 

“There is no one better at delivering results than Jeff," Biden said at the time, adding that he has put “decades of management experience to work formulating and executing on a plan to build the infrastructure we needed to deliver vaccines, tests, treatment, and masks to hundreds of millions of Americans."

Zients will likely be put in charge of leading Biden through his re-election campaign should he decide to run for another four years. 

Zients served as a co-chairman of the Biden transition team before becoming the White House COVID-19 response coordinator and will now lead the Administration through a series of shaky investigations probed by Republicans. 

Klein was the longest-serving chief of staff to a Democratic president, who served as Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president during the Obama administration.

According to Axios, other candidates who were considered for the position include White House counselor Steve Richetti, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn, Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, and UNICEF executive director Cathy Russell.




Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

