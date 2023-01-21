Elon Musk Felt Like He Was ‘Dying’ Following Covid Jab

The Backlash Is Going to Be Amazing
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2023 11:45 AM
Billionaire Elon Musk shared his experience with the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he had major side effects. 

On Friday night, Musk took to Twitter to post a long thread of how his body handled the vaccine, which he claims he didn’t want to get in the first place. 

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno,” Musk said. 

He then explained how his young and healthy cousin suffered heart problems and ended up in the hospital following his dose. 

“And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital,” the tweet continued. 

Musk, who recently posted Twitter Files exposing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in Covid being released, explained that he felt fine with the first shot, however, the second one “crushed” him. 

This comes after Rasmussen Reports revealed that nearly 12 million were experiencing “major side effects” months after receiving the shot, causing cases of myocarditis. 


The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warned of such health problems following the jab.

“These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)," the CDC’s website read. 


