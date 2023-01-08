Race-Hustlers Are The Democrat Party
Republicans Mock Biden By 'Congratulating' Him For Finally Visiting the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 08, 2023 10:45 AM
More than a dozen Republicans applauded President Joe Biden for taking time out of his “busy” schedule in between his trips to Delaware and eating ice cream, to finally visit the southern border. 

In a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner, Republicans, led by Texas border Rep. Monica De La Cruz, “congratulated” the president by sending him off with a list of demands. 

“We congratulate you on visiting the U.S.- Mexico border for the first time,” the letter read. "On the eve of your trip to the United States-Mexico border and Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, we write to ask and insist that you take concrete actions to secure our southern border to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drugs that continue to catastrophically affect the great state of Texas and the country.” 

Joining Cruz is 14 other Republicans including GOP Reps. Michael Burgess, John Carter, Beth Van Duyne, Pete Sessions, Brian Babin, Lance Gooden, August Pfluger, Dan Crenshaw, Nathaniel Moran, Michael McCaul, Ronny Jackson, Jodey Arrington, and Kay Granger.

They all signed the letter calling on Biden to make actual efforts to secure the border and protect the American people who are “directly affected” by the border crisis. 

The GOP Reps. blamed the “humanitarian and national security crisis” on Biden’s failed border security policies, adding that it is crucial for him to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss policies that will strengthen the security of both nations. 

The Republican lawmakers even made it easier for Biden to come up with solutions by providing their own. 

“Increasing bilateral cooperation and efforts to counter cartel and human smuggling networks, and ensuring that Mexico accepts the repatriation of those ordered deported by U.S. immigration courts. Additionally, Mexico must aid in stopping the flow of fentanyl precursors into its country from China and fully cooperate with U.S. efforts to curb the deadly trade,” the letter read. 

Since Biden has taken office, over five million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally. 

The president’s lax border policies have increased the amount of drug trafficking, especially fentanyl, that is being brought into the country, along with sex trafficking and crime. 

Biden is set to visit the southern border for the first time since entering the White House- two years ago.

Upon his return to D.C., Biden told reporters that he hopes to see "what’s going on" at the border amid public outcry over his lack of responsibility in securing it. 

