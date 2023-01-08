Progressive Squad Member Claims McCarthy Speakership Is A Deal With 'Far Right Insurrectionists'

Democrat Squad Member Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made it clear how she feels about newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) taking the gavel.

In a tweet just hours after McCarthy was sworn in, Omar claimed that he made a deal with “far-right insurrectionists,” who were holding out on supporting the Republican.

“McCarthy just agreed to a deal with far-right insurrectionists that would hold the entire US and global economy hostage to extreme cuts to everything from housing to education, healthcare, Social Security and Medicare,” Omar tweeted, adding “hard to overstate how dangerous this is.”

Earlier in the week, the Squad Member trolled McCarthy by referring to the gangster film, “Goodfellas,” comparing him to the mob ring leader.

Omar tweeted a photo of the film, which showed the vicious character, Joe Pesci, dressed in nice clothes and heading to be initiated into the Mafia, with a caption that reads: “Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority.”

Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority pic.twitter.com/Qfx2K7agk1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2023

However, she was criticized for her comments.

Conservative commentators tweeted: “Dangerous Freedom > Peaceful Slavery,” while former Florida Republican House candidate Vic DeGrammont called out Omar for the need to spend more money.

Dangerous freedom > peaceful slavery — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 7, 2023

“Democrats just pushed through a $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill, and you're worried about spending more money already,” DeGrammont tweeted, adding “sounds like that deal was needed!”

Democrats just pushed through a $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill, and you're worried about spending more money already. Sounds like that deal was needed! — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) January 7, 2023

Another user said: “hard to overstate how big of a sellout everyone in the Squad is for refusing to Force The Vote two years ago.”

Hard to overstate how big of a sellout everyone in the Squad is for refusing to Force The Vote two years ago. — Krypto Kommie 🌹✌️ (@KryptoKommie) January 6, 2023



