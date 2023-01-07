DeSantis Calls On the National Guard To Help With the Influx of Illegal Migrants

As the southern border remains open, hundreds of illegal migrants continue to flood the U.S., thanks to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called on the state's National Guard to help provide support as local officials respond to the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants in the Florida Keys.

Signing an executive order, DeSantis blamed Biden’s “lawless” immigration policies and criticized his oblivion to the crisis.

“As the negative impacts of [President] Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a press release.

The order directs Florida law enforcement agencies to supply resources to local governments as illegal migrants attempt to enter the state.

“That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities,” DeSantis continued.

DeSantis will deploy airplanes and helicopters and reinforce marine patrols in an attempt to intercept migrants who are traveling to Florida.

More than 700 illegal Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys over New Years' weekend alone, with that number expected to expand in the days following.

DeSantis said that more than 8,000 illegal migrants have been encountered by law enforcement off the coast of Florida since August, which has been “particularly burdensome” for the agency to provide the necessary resources to manage the hundreds of illegals and ensure public safety.

The Florida governor has made it clear that he will not be a puppet in Biden’s agenda. He has made headlines from Democrats in recent months for shipping illegal migrants who arrive in his state to Democrat-run “sanctuary” cities.