Oregon Wants Schools to Hide Student's Gender Identity From Parents

The Oregon Department of Education has gone woke.

A guide published by the Oregon Public of Education (ODE), encourages schools to hide students’ gender identity from their parents.

In the 48-page document, the guide tells students to hide their gender identity from parents as well as pushes the woke ideology queer theory and the idea that a person can be a different gender from what they were biologically born.

Titled, “Supporting Gender Expansive Students, Guidance for Schools,” explains what to do if students are concerned about their parents finding out about their gender preference.

“Students who are not publicly asserting their authentic gender identity may have privacy concerns about students, school staff, community members, or their families finding out before they are ready to share their identity more widely. Parent and family support is the goal when supporting gender-expansive students, but may not be possible in all situations,” the guide reads.

The guide cites a letter from Colt Gill, the Director of the Oregon Department of Education and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, complaining about how the media “dehumanizes media coverage against gender-affirming education and healthcare.”

The Libs of TikTok posted an email sent to staff at a middle school in Oregon Trail School District directing teachers to refer to a 7th-grade female as “they/them.”

However, the email also asked staff to continue to refer to the students using “she/her” pronouns when talking to their parents.

The staff member told Libs of TikTok that hiding students’ gender confusion with parents is not an unusual occurrence in the district.

Additionally, the guide says that it will offer “gender-affirming” clothing to students who want to dress like the opposite gender they were born as without their parents knowing.

According to Breitbart, the Oregon Department of Education was preparing to spend $2 million on developing pro “LGBTQ2SIA+” curriculum and “safer affirming spaces.”