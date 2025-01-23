There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016

There’s been a lot about the drama between Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The relationship is reportedly beyond chilly. It might not be as bad as his broken friendship with Nancy Pelosi, but it’s frigid, with most of the resentment stemming from the 2016 election. Biden supposedly still hurt that Obama picked Hillary Clinton to be his successor and not him. It’s understandable, but there could be another reason that was just mentioned: Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

Democratic operative Dan Turrentine elaborated further on Mark Halperin’s ‘2Way’ show, where he said it was made known to him that when you go to war with the Clintons, everything and everyone is fair game.

“In 2016 and 2015, one of the reasons that Biden did not run," says @DanTurrentine, “is that it was made known to him by the party that if you run against Hillary Clinton, everything is fair game. I know that to be fact … The entire Biden family would be fair game. After Beau's… pic.twitter.com/6BzABNRkVW — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) January 23, 2025

“I’ve known that to be fact,” he added. “The entire Biden family would be fair game. After Beau's death, he did not want to have the family dragged through it.”

The media would have been forced to report on the Biden crime family, who got their pardon hours before Joe left office on January 20. The connections to China, the Burisma arrangement, and the shell companies that funneled money from Romanian officials. Beau’s trysts, drug use, and overall depravity, along with his illegal gun purchase and tax evasion, would also have been exposed going against the Clintons, whose opposition team would have unearthed this and then some.

So, I can see why Biden hid under the rock like a hermit crab on this one, though, again, if Obama had backed him, Hillary likely would’ve retired. Still, identitarian politics, the entitlement of liberal America, and the first female president proved too much of a temptation. And it all contributed to making Donald Trump the most influential figure in American politics right now.