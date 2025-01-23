The Addicted, Petty, and Hysterical Left
VIP
Axios Continues to Unravel Over the Election, and Who Needs Journalism Ethics When...
The Cold Civil War Is Over. We Won.
Climate Change, Thailand Style
A New Age Begins
Fifty Years and Generations for Justice: The Frank Connor and Trooper Werner...
Is Donald Trump the Second Coming of Andrew Jackson?
Press Victims
A Different Approach in Gaza
I Endured a Military Poisoned by DEI. Pete Hegseth Can Restore It.
Crying Tears of Joy From One Eye, and Tears of Grief From the...
Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee
Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk
VIP
Vice President JD Vance Is Making an Appearance at This Major Event
Tipsheet

There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2025 11:05 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

There’s been a lot about the drama between Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The relationship is reportedly beyond chilly. It might not be as bad as his broken friendship with Nancy Pelosi, but it’s frigid, with most of the resentment stemming from the 2016 election. Biden supposedly still hurt that Obama picked Hillary Clinton to be his successor and not him. It’s understandable, but there could be another reason that was just mentioned: Hillary Clinton. 

Advertisement

Democratic operative Dan Turrentine elaborated further on Mark Halperin’s ‘2Way’ show, where he said it was made known to him that when you go to war with the Clintons, everything and everyone is fair game.  

“I’ve known that to be fact,” he added. “The entire Biden family would be fair game. After Beau's death, he did not want to have the family dragged through it.” 

The media would have been forced to report on the Biden crime family, who got their pardon hours before Joe left office on January 20. The connections to China, the Burisma arrangement, and the shell companies that funneled money from Romanian officials. Beau’s trysts, drug use, and overall depravity, along with his illegal gun purchase and tax evasion, would also have been exposed going against the Clintons, whose opposition team would have unearthed this and then some. 

Recommended

Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

So, I can see why Biden hid under the rock like a hermit crab on this one, though, again, if Obama had backed him, Hillary likely would’ve retired. Still, identitarian politics, the entitlement of liberal America, and the first female president proved too much of a temptation. And it all contributed to making Donald Trump the most influential figure in American politics right now. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee Rebecca Downs
The Addicted, Petty, and Hysterical Left Victor Davis Hanson
It's Always These People Who Give Republicans Heartburn Matt Vespa
Watch an Anti-Trump Clown Get Obliterated by One Tweet Matt Vespa
Press Victims Erick Erickson
Climate Change, Thailand Style Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement