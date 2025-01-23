Trump Pardons Pro-Lifers Persecuted by Biden's DOJ
BREAKING: Trump Declassifies JFK Assassination Documents
Trump Brings His Tariff Threat to the World Economic Forum
A Local Meteorologist Got Fired Over Her Social Media Post About Elon Musk
BREAKING: Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe As CIA Director
High School Teacher Fantasizes on Social Media About Trump 'Dying in Office'
CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About...
Here’s How Mexico Is Preparing for Trump’s Mass Deportations
Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons
Here's Where Vance Will Make His First Public Appearance As VP
Chicago Mayor Accused of Covering Up Plot to Resist Trump's Mass Deportation Plans
VIP
One Republican Senator Will Vote Against Confirming Pete Hegseth
‘F*** Trump’: This Criminal Illegal Alien Got Deported on Camera
Steve Daines Introduces His Own Pro-Life Bills in the Senate
Tipsheet

Watch an Anti-Trump Clown Get Obliterated by One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 

I don’t know this woman, but the account “JoJofromJerz” is a river of liberal tears. If you ever want to see a liberal firing squad, this woman embodies it with her incessant and often laughably anti-Trump posts because they’re so insane. Never have I seen someone so obsessed. It’s a bit creepy.  

Advertisement

Yet, this tweet was too good to pass up for some regarding dunking on her. She wrote, “Kinda funny that MAGA wants us to “get over” January 6th and “look forward not back,” when they still haven’t gotten over losing the Civil f**king War.” 

Recommended

Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Like every liberal, JoJo is freaking out over the January 6 pardons Trump issued for 1,500 defendants. She, like the rest of liberal America, has zero grasp of history, which was brutally exposed with that post. Dustin Grange responded in kind to nuke her from orbit: 

Republicans won the Civil War.  

But thank you for showing everyone why Democrats shouldn’t be running our education system. 

Game. Set. Match.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons Jeff Charles
CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About His Career Jeff Charles
BREAKING: Trump Declassifies JFK Assassination Documents Katie Pavlich
Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody Kurt Schlichter
High School Teacher Fantasizes on Social Media About Trump 'Dying in Office' Jeff Charles
Chicago Mayor Accused of Covering Up Plot to Resist Trump's Mass Deportation Plans Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement