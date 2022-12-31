The Most Anti-Climactic Tax Return Reveal of All Time
Kamala Harris Doesn't Know What Her Job Is At the Border, And Neither Does the WH

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 31, 2022 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

There have been roughly 4 million illegal migrants who have entered the U.S. through the southern border since Vice President Kamala Harris was assigned to fix the problem almost two years ago.

So how exactly is Harris addressing the “root cause” of the border crisis? Well, apparently by doing nothing. 

There has been an increase in border encounters since Harris was put in charge of the issue.

In November, U.S. Customs Border and Protection recorded an estimated 233,000 border encounters, a 35 percent increase from when Harris was assigned to curb border encounters. 

Harris only visited the border once in 2021, however, did not visit at all this year. 

She has continually insisted that the border is secure despite Republican governors shipping illegal migrants to her D.C. doorsteps to prove firsthand that it is indeed not secure.

Earlier this month, the White House was unable to explain the type of work Harris was doing at the border.

“I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work looks like,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. 

Border encounters have hit an all-time high since President Joe Biden has taken office. Yet, he believes that there are “more important things going on,” when deciding to forgo a visit to the border. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has expressed his frustration with the president, calling out Biden for not “giving a damn about the border.” 

"Kids are being raped by cartel members. Tons of drugs are flooding across the border that will kill Americans. Millions of illegal aliens are flooding across the border,” Cruz tweeted. 

Earlier this week, in a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court temporarily ceased the termination of Title 42, which was set to expire on December 21. 

At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration," Jean-Pierre said in a statement following the decision. 

