Tipsheet

Biden Admin Says It Will Not Comply With House Republicans Oversight Requests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 30, 2022 7:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans have vowed to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the disastrous chaos they have wreaked on the U.S. such as the fentanyl and border crisis, President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Hunter Biden’s shady overseas business dealings, and the origins of the coronavirus. 

Although Republicans don’t take over the House until next month, they have already sent record requests to the Biden Administration as they prepare to investigate the Democrats. 

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent letters to the administration asking for them to provide documents on the Afghanistan debacle and the origins of Covid-19 by December 20. However, White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber replied saying that the White House has no intention of complying with the requests. 

“Congress has not delegated such [oversight] authority to individual members of Congress who are not committee chairmen, and the House has not done so under its current Rules,” Sauber wrote in a letter obtained by Politico, claiming that the Republican’s requests were not legitimate since they have yet to take over the House. 

However, in just a few days, the GOP will have control of the House and the White House will have to be inclined to comply. 

“Should the Committee issue similar or other requests in the 118th Congress, we will review and respond to them in good faith, consistent with the needs and obligations of both branches,” Sauber wrote, adding “we expect the new Congress will undertake its oversight responsibilities in the same spirit of good faith.”

The letter, which was allegedly leaked to Politico, has Republicans accusing left-wing media outlets of being in bed with the White House to obstruct legitimate constitutional oversight.

In a tweet, Jordan wrote: “Big Media and Big Government are already working together to block legitimate congressional oversight…what are they afraid of?”


