Longtime Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters Has Died
Nancy Pelosi Departs Position After Raising Pay for House Staff to $212,000
AZ to Require Parental Permission For Schools to Refer to Students As Different...
Biden Admin Says It Will Not Comply With House Republicans Oversight Requests
Joe Biden Pardons Criminally Convicted People, Including a Woman Who Killed Her Husband
Biological Male Transgender Inmate Convicted of Murder Now Listed as ‘Female’ on Prison...
'Not the End': Idaho Authorities Provide Update After Murder Suspect's Arrest
One State Might Require 'Social Media Safety' Courses in Public Schools
Senior Biden Aides Met With Sam Bankman-Fried on Crypto Policy
Five New Year's Resolutions for House Republicans
What Is the Rule?
El Paso Worried About Public Health and Safety Amid Migrant Homeless Problem
The Latest Place the Left Has Found Racism Will Make You Laugh
Climate Warrior Joe Biden Had the Omnibus Bill Flown to Him in St....
Here's Why Border Crossings Near El Paso Are Reportedly ‘Plummeting’
Tipsheet

AZ to Require Parental Permission For Schools to Refer to Students As Different Pronouns

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 30, 2022 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

State senator-elect John Kavanagh (R-AZ) introduced a proposal that would require parental permission for schools to refer to students' desired pronouns that are opposite their biological sex. 

“An employee or independent contractor of a school district or charter school may not knowingly address, identify or refer to a student who is under eighteen years of age by a pronoun that differs from the pronoun that aligns with the student’s biological sex unless the school district or charter school receives written permission from the student’s parent,” Kavanagh’s proposal read. 

The bill also protects those who have moral and religious obligations. It states that a school district or charter school may not require staff to refer to a person that differs from their biological pronoun if it contradicts their religious or moral convictions. 

“Under my bill, you can call a person by a different pronoun or you can even call the person by a name associated with the opposite biological gender, so long as the parents have given permission,” the Republicans said. 

Kavanagh added that this will help students who need help, find it. 

“Transgender students are often under psychological stress… in fact, there’s a term called gender dysphoria and that type of condition needs parental assistance and perhaps even medical attention that the parents refer the students to. This cannot happen if the school keeps the parents in the dark,” he continued.

However, newly-elected governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) could potentially throw the bill away. 

“I’m not willing to assume that Gov. Hobbs would want to keep parents in the dark, especially when the children have a condition that results overall in higher suicide rates,” Kavanagh said, adding, “I think parents need to know, they need to get help for the children and counseling. I’m not going to assume the governor would oppose that.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Not the End': Idaho Authorities Provide Update After Murder Suspect's Arrest Spencer Brown
Longtime Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters Has Died Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Departs Position After Raising Pay for House Staff to $212,000 Sarah Arnold
Biden Admin Says It Will Not Comply With House Republicans Oversight Requests Sarah Arnold
Police Nab and Name Suspect in University of Idaho Murders Spencer Brown
The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Not the End': Idaho Authorities Provide Update After Murder Suspect's Arrest Spencer Brown