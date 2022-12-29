Poll Finds Democrats Still Support Masking Children

Democrats are still milking the power they think Covid-19 gives them. Right when everything starts to slow down, they pull out the mask card.

Despite President Joe Biden promising to “listen to science,” the Left has rightfully done the opposite.

A new I&I/TIPP poll found that 56 percent of Democrats still support masking children, despite studies arguing that masks don’t necessarily prevent the spread of the virus.

“Is it a good or bad idea to put masks on children under the age of 5 to deal with COVID?” The poll asked respondents.

Only 24 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of Independents thought putting masks on kids was a good idea.

Contrary, a whopping 58 percent of Republicans believe it is a bad idea to mask children, while 24 percent of Democrats think the opposite.

The poll indicates that there is a stark difference in beliefs between political parties when it comes to the Coronavirus.

Not only has science proved that masks generally don’t work as much as liberals want us to believe, but science has also suggested that children are less likely to fall ill from Covid.

Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, found that the survival rate for children with Covid is approximately 99.995 percent.

Scientists and doctors have also found masks on children significantly impacted kids’ language development, as well as their social cues.

A Brown University study concluded that “children born during the pandemic significantly reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic.”

Yet Democrats still want to push masks on children.