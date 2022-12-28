MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying

MSNBC host of “All In,” Chris Hayes, was hit with a reality check after defending President Joe Biden’s long history of lying to GOP Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) admitting he lied on his resume.

In the wake of Santos admitting that he lied about his work and education experience while on the campaign trail, Democrats were quick to deem him unfit for the position he is running for.

While the Left called for Santo’s dismissal, writer Jonah Goldberg called out Democrats for the hypocrisy happening as Biden tells lies like it’s his job.

"I think Santos is a total embarrassment and has no place in public life. But a lot of folks on this site dinging him seem to have forgotten how much both the current president and his predecessor ‘embellished’ about their accomplishments,” Goldberg tweeted.

In response, Hayes defended Biden, calling his lies "normal politician bs-ing.”

“I think there's a line between ‘normal’ politician bs-ing and conman serial lying, and he's got infractions on either side of that line… I mean it would have been a pretty big deal if it turned out Joe Biden didn't have a law degree!” Hayes tweeted to Goldberg.

I think there's a line between "normal" politican bs-ing and conman serial lying, and he's got infractions on either side of that line. I mean it would have been a pretty big deal if it turned out Joe Biden didn't actually have a law degree! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 27, 2022

However, Hayes was schooled by Twitter after his comments.

sure, Biden lied about being the first in his family to go to college, lied about his scholarship, lied about finishing in the top half of his class, lied about having 3 undergrad degrees, and lied about being a professor.



but, by God, the law degree is real! https://t.co/6znvHh0MPu — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

Another pointed out that Biden has lied about the most important parts of his life.

"Biden lies about the most important moments in his life all the time. From the tragic death of his daughter and first wife to the number of grandchildren he has. He lies incessantly about his education. Find something biographical he doesn’t lie about. Hell, he’s not even Irish."

Why no calls by Democrats for Biden to step down for lying about himself for years? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 27, 2022

Biden claims



— Survived a fire

— Arrested in civil rights march

— Star football player

— Once a truck driver

— Arrested meeting Mandela

— Son killed in Iraq

— Overheard mass shooting

— Top of his class in college

— Hit a 368’ homer in baseball game

— Had job at timber co. https://t.co/MysRhqNcgf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 22, 2022

— Oil industry somehow gave him cancer

— Won a fight against a drug dealer named Cornpop

— Dead Amtrak worker awarded him for riding 1.8 million miles

— Attended Temple services on a Sunday

— Raised in Puerto Rican community

— Worked as a college prof — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 22, 2022



