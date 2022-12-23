Kamala Harris Complains the Media Isn't Covering Her 'Fairly'

Here goes Democrats playing the gender and race card once again, blaming their lack of achievements on these two factors.

At the end of her second term as vice president, Kamala Harris is complaining that the media didn’t cover her as fairly as she would have liked.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Harris claimed that she accomplished many things but the media wouldn’t report on it.

“There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that has not received the kind of coverage that I think [the] Dobbs [decision] did receive,” Harris told columnist Jonathan Capehart.

Capehart agreed that Harris is treated unjustly by reporters, claiming that the vice president gets little attention.

“Harris is right about that. Despite having a television and a print pool reporter at most of her public events, the vice president garners little attention. Sometimes the office is frustrating — as one of her predecessors famously put it, 'not worth a bucket of warm, 'um, spit,’” he wrote.

Capehart couldn’t understand why Harris, who doesn’t seem to know how to do her job, gets criticized for not doing her job.

“And much of the attention she has received, especially in her first year, has been rough. Stories about staff departures were routinely hyped as disarray in narratives that unfairly called into question Harris’ competence," Capeheart wrote.

He then blamed Harris’ lack of media coverage on her being a female as well as not being white.

“[T]he nation’s first Black female and first South Asian vice president have also had to contend with the negative reactions and low expectations that come with shattering ossified notions of who should be in the position,” he wrote.

However, Capehart praised Harris for having a “banner year” filled with “domestic barnstorming and high-wire diplomacy.”

Last year, Harris complained about not getting the right media coverage she believed she deserved, claiming that she would get more coverage if she were a white man after confiding to people close to her that she was having difficulties performing the duties given to her.

“Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, all of whom were white and male," the New York Times reported, adding “she also has confided in them about the difficulties she is facing with the intractable issues in her portfolio, such as voting rights and the root causes of migration.”