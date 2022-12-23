Biden Leaves Out Any Talk of 'God' Or 'Jesus' During His Christmas Speech

Democrats de-Christianizing Christmas and placing little significance on God during the holidays is not breaking news.

So it shouldn’t be shocking when President Joe Biden left out Christ for the second consecutive year in his Christmas address to Americans.

On Thursday, Biden did not speak the word “Jesus” or “Christ” while talking about the spirit of the season, which is what Christmas is all about.

“How silently, how silently, the wondrous gift is given,” Biden said at the beginning of his speech.

The so-called “devout” Catholic talked about a “child” being born despite never mentioning that the child is “Jesus.”

“We look to the sky to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest guiding us to the birth of a child, a child that Christians believe to be the Son of God,” he said.

Biden was also careful both this year and last year to use the progressive and inclusive word of saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.”

The Left has long downplayed the Christian faith and its connection to the biblical Christmas story. Talk of “unity” and “compassion” are often heard over and over again, but without God how can people come together?

In former President Barack Obama’s Easter Sunday address in 2010, he described the day, which is about Jesus’ resurrection, as being a representative of a secular “universal mission.”

On the contrary, former President Trump rejoiced in God and the true meaning of Christmas.

“For Christians, this is a holy season: the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Trump said during the White House Christmas tree lighting in 2017, adding “the Christmas Story begins 2,000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby Son, and the most extraordinary gift of all—the gift of God’s love for all of humanity. Whatever our beliefs, we know that the birth of Jesus Christ and the story of His life forever changed the course of human his.”

Even former President Bill Clinton praised the birth of Jesus. During his 1999 Christmas message to the U.S., Clinton rejoiced in Christ’s “luminous teachings” from the “gift of God” and his “enduring and unconditional love for each and every person.”

Biden has pushed the word “unity” in his Christmas speeches several times again, however, if the Left wanted to unite Americans, they wouldn’t push anti-Christian beliefs onto the country.