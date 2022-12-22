Sen. Leahy Tells D.C. To Get Their Act Together And Stop Worrying About...
Sen. Leahy Tells D.C. To Get Their Act Together And Stop Worrying About Personal Political Gains

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 22, 2022 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are in it for their political gain. The only difference is Republicans will sacrifice their gains if it means bettering the country, and Democrats won’t. 

As Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) puts an end to his career in Washington, he told the Associated Press that D.C. wasn’t what it once was. 

“If we don’t get back to it, this country is going to be severely damaged,” Leahy said, adding “we’re the wealthiest, most powerful nation on Earth. And we have over 300 million Americans. We have a responsibility to the Americans. We have a responsibility to the rest of the world.”

The 82-year-old claimed that politicians in Washington no longer care about the country, only about their “political ambitions.” 

Leahy has spent the last 48 years in the Senate, and looking back he said that regardless of which political party someone associated themselves with, senators always found a way to get things done. 

“I think then, most of [the senators] knew there were basic things the Senate should do, basic things the country needed, and we should find a way to come together,” Leahy said. 

Leahy went on to say that when he first began his career in D.C., being on the news or trending on Twitter didn’t exist. Now, he says, politicians care far too much about their social status than fighting for what’s best for the U.S. 

“Now, there are too many people who think, ‘What can I say that will get me on the evening news or give me a sound bite or get me on this Twitter account,’ or something else? They don’t care about the country. They care about their political ambitions,” Leahy said. 

This comes as Democrats passed their $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that funds their socialist agenda such as giving more money to countries overseas than the U.S., creating LGBTQ museums, and advocating for “antiracist” institutions. 

