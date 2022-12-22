Using Strzok to Defend the FBI
Matt Gaetz and MTG Pen Dueling Op-Eds For and Against McCarthy
Scathing Report Reveals Nancy Pelosi Was Responsible For Failed Jan.6 Security Measures
Democrats Have Meltdown Over Being Called Out by Rep. Roy for Earmarks in...
One Country Won’t Allow a ‘Non-Binary’ Gender Option for Its Residents Anytime Soon
Incoming Democratic Leader Jeffries Names New DCCC Chair
Lawmakers Ask Biden to Halt Removal Process for Afghan Ally Seeking Asylum
Is Kwanzaa a Fake Holiday?
Senate Passes Monstrous $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill...With a Backup?
Federalist Editor Goes Scorched Earth on Mitch McConnell
Why Are Democrats So Obsessed With Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Security?
There's Gold in Them That Hillbillies
Oh, So That's How Chuck Schumer Killed Mike Lee's Omnibus Amendment to Save...
CBP Has Not Released November's Illegal Immigrant Encounter Numbers
Joe Biden Keeps Punishing Women With 'She-Flation'
Tipsheet

Matt Gaetz and MTG Pen Dueling Op-Eds For and Against McCarthy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 22, 2022 6:45 PM
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Some Republicans have shown support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) aspirations to be speaker, while a handful of GOP members have publicly voiced opposition. 

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who are typically known to be allies, penned dueling op-eds for and against McCarthy. 

Published in the Daily Caller, Gaetz criticized the idea of McCarthy as a speaker while Greene supported him for the position. 

“He has no ideology,” Gaetz said of McCarthy, adding that he will eventually “cave to liberals,” compared to Greene throwing shade at Republicans who vote against him, calling them liars with empty promises. 

Greene said those who oppose a McCarthy bid are a “power play” that will push Washington D.C. further into the ground. 

“Every single Republican in Congress knows that Kevin does not believe anything. He has no ideology,” Gaetz said. 

On the contrary, Greene wrote, “Lying to the base is a red line for me, and that’s what five of my closest colleagues are doing when they claim a consensus House speaker candidate will emerge as they oppose Kevin McCarthy.” 

Meanwhile, Gaetz compared McCarthy to former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis), calling him “Cavin McCarthy,” insinuating that he will cave to the Left. 

“In sports, when the team loses games it is supposed to win, the coach gets fired,” Gaetz wrote, adding “in business when earnings vastly miss projections, the CEO is replaced. In Republican politics, a promotion shouldn’t be failure’s chaser.”

Greene bashed the five Republicans, which she branded the “Never Kevin Five,” for voting “no” for McCarthy, saying that she does not want everything to “blow up” just because a few people dislike him, adding that McCarthy is promoting the same agenda the GOP believes in. 

The outspoken Republican then criticized Gaetz for his attacks on McCarthy. 

“Let’s start with my dear friend, Matt Gaetz. Many of his attacks against Kevin McCarthy are comparisons to Paul Ryan. It’s quite ironic given Matt’s very first vote in Congress was for Paul Ryan as speaker. Even when we all knew Paul Ryan would never deliver the MAGA agenda,” Greene said. 

Gaetz believes McCarthy is not strong enough to withstand the Democrat’s power, while Greene is confident he “isn’t going to promise things publicly if he isn’t willing or can’t deliver them.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files Is Not Going Over Well Katie Pavlich
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Federalist Editor Goes Scorched Earth on Mitch McConnell Matt Vespa
Scathing Report Reveals Nancy Pelosi Was Responsible For Failed Jan.6 Security Measures Sarah Arnold
Democrats Have Meltdown Over Being Called Out by Rep. Roy for Earmarks in $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Rebecca Downs
Is Kwanzaa a Fake Holiday? Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files Is Not Going Over Well Katie Pavlich