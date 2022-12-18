Let's Talk About Joe Biden's Millionth Embarrassing Gaffe

It wouldn’t be a speech without President Joe Biden embarrassing himself and the rest of the Democrat Party.

In Biden’s latest dementia-fueled claims, he got several things wrong.

First, he confused First Lady Jill Biden’s father for her grandfather, then he claimed his uncle received the Purple Heart, and then exaggerated trips he took to Afghanistan and Iraq.

On top of all of that, Biden belittled the Irish culture.

During a speech to U.S. veterans in Delaware, Biden 102-year-old World War II veteran Ray Firmani applauded his time serving, to which he thanked the president.

In response, Biden made an off-putting comment saying “thank you. I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid…. I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter. So, you know, I got a little Italian in me now, you know?”

However, Giacoppa is not his wife’s father. Donald Carl Jacobs from Hammonton, New Jersey is her father and Giacoppa is her grandfather.

Nonetheless, there’s more to Biden’s speech in which he was wrong about so many things.

The president blatantly lied about his uncle being awarded a prestigious award when he became Vice President.

“We got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Buldge. And I remember he came over to the house, and I came out, and he said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there,” Biden claimed.

This doesn’t quite make sense, Mr. President.

Biden became vice president in 2009, and his uncle died in 1999.

“Frank Biden’s tombstone does not identify him as a Purple Heart honoree, nor does his obituary,” the New York Post noted.

Joe Biden says after he was elected VP, he awarded his Uncle Frank with a Purple Heart he earned at the Battle of the Bulge.



There is no evidence any of that is true — and Biden's uncle died in 1999, while Biden wasn't elected VP until 2008. pic.twitter.com/FlJLjFAE4A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2022

Additionally, Biden lied about how many times he has been to Afghanistan and Iraq.

“I think that there’s a — I’ve been in and out — not as a, obviously, combatant — but in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq and these areas 38, 39 times as — not as President, only twice as President, but from the time I was a senator, but particularly when I was Vice President,” Biden said.

However, Biden has not visited either country as president.

This is not the first time Biden has stretched the truth on the topic. In 2019, the Biden campaign corrected remarks after he exaggerated the number of times he has been to the countries.

Today, Joe Biden said he has been to "Afghanistan and Iraq and those areas" twice as president.



He has been to neither country as president.pic.twitter.com/mVDbfev8yL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2022



