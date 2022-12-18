GOP To Release a 100 Page Rebuttal to Jan. 6
Tipsheet

GOP To Release a 100 Page Rebuttal to Jan. 6

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 18, 2022 4:44 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

House Republicans are planning to rebut House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill protests when their findings are released this week. 

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind) said that the GOP is planning a response that focuses on security failures as Democrats push to keep the momentum of the day alive 

In the 100-plus page rebuttal, Banks alleges that the Capital Hill police and FBI were underprepared, noting that the Jan. 6 panel has “never dealt with the serious issues” linked to security at the Capitol that day.

Axios noted that the GOP is planning to release its report at the same time as the committee. 

“The Republicans probed the Capitol Police and FBI's intelligence gathering and dissemination, as well as the insufficient training and equipment, were given to law enforcement — including by interviewing Capitol Police officers,” Axios noted. 

Contrary to the Republican’s report, the committee will focus on former President Trump, which Banks claims is “all about political payback” from Democrat's charade. 

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the select committee’s chair, said that eight chapters of the report will be released at Monday’s hearing, while the release of the full report, including attachments, is expected on Wednesday. 

