NC Supreme Court Rejects Voter ID Law, Claims It’s Discriminatory
The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files'...
Joe Biden is the Grinch in Disguise This Christmas
Why the Father of the Highland Park Shooter Just Got Charged
Jordan Peterson Warns the Left is Planning a 'Totalitarian Social Credit System'
Former Rolling Stone Editor Perfectly Describes the FBI's Relationship With Twitter
Climate Lockdowns Coming to a City Near You?
How Companies Can Ward Off Vulture Investors and Save American Capitalism
Can The Woke Make Musk Go Broke?
Discontinuing the Big Game in DC
Where’s Our Sense of Decency?
Anniversary of a Diplomatic Disgrace
Journalism Died Last Night According to Noticeably Not-Dead Journalists Today
Arizona Judge Grants Kari Lake a Win Over Ballot Inspection Against Dem. Katie...
Antifa Extremists Arrested With Domestic Terrorism in Georgia
Tipsheet

Joe Biden is the Grinch in Disguise This Christmas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 17, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Nearly two years into President Joe Biden’s presidency, inflation is still plaguing Americans despite Biden claiming the issue is under control. 

For the first time, it was cheaper for American families to dine out for Thanksgiving than go to the grocery store, buy ingredients, and prepare the dinner at home— and it’s looking like the same for Christmas. 

November’s inflation report marks 12 straight months of year-over-year inflation of at least 7 percent, which is way too high for a healthy economy.

Additionally, November was the 19th consecutive month where inflation rose at least 5 percent year-over-year. 

Christmas is going to cost Americans a fortune. 

Take Christmas trees, for example, CBS News reported that the average tree has gone up to at least $100 this year, a 15 percent increase from past years. 

Prices are up for holiday decorations and food as well. 

Popular dinner items such as baking products and turkey, are up between 15 and 25 percent this year, putting strain on a special day. 

Meanwhile, Biden’s delusion that prices are getting better has Americans feeling like their being gaslighted. 

In a tweet earlier this week, Biden said: “wages have gone up more than prices the last few months… and in a few weeks – starting in January – families will get even more breathing room when our plan to lower drug costs, health insurance premiums, and energy bills go into effect.”

However, his claims are far from the truth. Even left-leaning Politico pointed out that it lacked “context” and “clarification.” 

In reality, prices have risen faster than wages for a record 20 straight months. 

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files' Revelations Sarah Arnold
Arizona Judge Grants Kari Lake a Win Over Ballot Inspection Against Dem. Katie Hobbs Sarah Arnold
Former Rolling Stone Editor Perfectly Describes the FBI's Relationship With Twitter Matt Vespa
Why the Father of the Highland Park Shooter Just Got Charged Matt Vespa
NC Supreme Court Rejects Voter ID Law, Claims It’s Discriminatory Sarah Arnold
Jordan Peterson Warns the Left is Planning a 'Totalitarian Social Credit System' Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Arizona Judge Grants Kari Lake a Win Over Ballot Inspection Against Dem. Katie Hobbs Sarah Arnold