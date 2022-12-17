Tens of Thousands of Illegal Migrants Are Heading for the Border
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Lifts Ban on Doxxed Journalists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 17, 2022 3:00 PM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Musk restored the Twitter accounts of some journalists who were originally suspended after he claimed they disseminated information about his location.

Initially, Musk gave the journalists a seven-day suspension, however, after major backlash from the public, he decided to put the decision in Twitter users’ hands. 

The reporters who were suspended were from liberal outlets such as the Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN. 

Musk conducted a 24-hour poll on his account asking if the reports should be reinstated “now” or in “seven days.” 

In a vote 59-41 vote, almost 3.7 million users decided to put the journalists back on the social media platform “now.” 

The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," Musk tweeted on Friday night. 

Dubbed as “Thursday Night Massacre,” CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac and Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell were booted off the platform earlier this week, being told they were permanently off Twitter. 

The event began with the suspension of @ElonJet, an account that tracked Musk's private jet usage, in which the CEO claimed the account was shut down because of safety precautions since it was "doxxing real-time location info.” 

Musk then warned that “any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

The reporters who were suspended had either reported on @ElonJet's suspension or had posted links to the private jet tracking on their own Twitter accounts. 


