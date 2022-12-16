Journalism Died Last Night According to Noticeably Not-Dead Journalists Today
Tipsheet

Antifa Extremists Arrested With Domestic Terrorism in Georgia

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 16, 2022 9:00 PM

Five left-wing Antifa members were arrested in Georgia and charged with domestic terrorism after ongoing protests got violent. 

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), progressive protestors have attempted to overthrow the construction of a new police training center in Dekalb County’s South River Forest. 

Protestors from the group, “Stop Cop City,” threw rocks at police cars and viciously attacked EMT workers with rocks and bottles at the site dubbed “cop city.” 

Eventually, the police force took action after months-long harassment from the leftist group. 

“Task force members used various tactics to arrest individuals who were occupying makeshift treehouses,” the release statement read, adding “explosive devices, gasoline and road flares” were found. 

Earlier this week, law enforcement in the area successfully removed barricades put up by left-wing groups that were blocking the entrance to Atlanta’s new $90 million police training center. 

For months, an ongoing criminal activity pursued, including “carjacking, various crimes against persons, destruction of property, arson, and attacks against public safety officials,” a GBI spokesperson said. 

The progressives were allegedly throwing “gas bombs” and setting nearby trucks on fire, who were also living in the woods wearing “camouflaged stuff.” 

Police fired back with pepper balls to break the groups up. 

In a tweet, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said: “we will not rest when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice, and these arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that.” 

