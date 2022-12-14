Trump Teases Another 'Major Announcement'

Former President Trump has some big news to share with America once again.

Following his 2024 presidential announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social account to tell his supporters that he is planning something big. And it's coming on Thursday.

"AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, which includes a cartoon character of the former president outside of Trump Tower.

This comes as a recent hypothetical poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) beating Trump 52 percent to 38 percent.

According to a Wall Street Journal survey, 86 percent of respondents say they view DeSantis as the more favorable candidate, over 74 percent would prefer Trump.

A USA Today poll found that 61 percent of respondents said that they would rather see another Republican presidential run in 2024 with the same policies as Trump, insinuating that enthusiasm for him is declining.

"In July, 60% of Republicans wanted Trump to run again. In October, that number had dipped to 56%. Now it has fallen to 47%, an almost-even split with the 45% who don't want him to run for the third time," USA Today said.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said Americans want "Trumpism without Trump."

All in all, the majority of voters believe DeSantis would make a better Republican candidate than Trump.

In the messages seen by The Guardian, a Trump insider said, "He IS in trouble."

Trump announced his presidential run last month at his Mar-a-Lago residence, while DeSantis has steered clear of an announcement.