Tipsheet

Pelosi Blames Dems Not Winning House in 2010 on 'White Males'

Sarah Arnold
December 14, 2022 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A new documentary reveals that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blames the Democrats losing the House in 2010 on "white males." 

Pelosi reportedly told then-President Barack Obama that the reason Democrats lost so horribly in the midterms was that white men "get in a mood" when they don't have jobs. 

"Hey, Mr. President, not a good night," Pelosi said to Obama over a phone call on November 2, 2010, adding, "The white male thing is just – that's a dominant thing. When they don't have a job, they get in a mood… and, um, so we'll have to make some decisions in our caucus about how we go forward." 

The HBO Max documentary "Pelosi in the House" chronicles her career in congress. 

After the left's major loss, Pelosi told the former president that Democrats shouldn't consider the referendum on the health care reform a major blow, but instead, they should blame a blue wave not hitting the U.S. on white males unhappy with high unemployment rates.

"Our members have said they don't regret their health care bill right across the board. Even if we never passed health care reform, we were still going to lose this election because of 9.5% unemployment. 'Cause, it wasn't about that; it was about jobs," Pelosi told Obama. 

The phone call came as Republicans made their biggest gain in the House since 1938 after the former president passed Obamacare, which political analysts say is why Democrats did so poorly that year. 

The documentary on Pelosi's life, filmed by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, is set to air sometime next year just as the former House Democratic speaker is set to step down from her position. 

