Covid Origins May Be Linked to a Bio Weapons Program in China

A new report indicates that the Covid-19 origins may be linked to a bio weapons program in China.

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee found evidence that Covid could potentially be tied to China’s biological weapons research program.

According to their newly released report, the GOP is alleging that these claims “spilled over” into the human population during an incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Contrary to the implication of the [Intelligence Community’s] declassified report, based on our investigation involving a variety of public and non-public information, we conclude that there are indications that SARS-CoV-2 may have been tied to China’s biological weapons research program and spilled over to the human population during a lab-related incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," a portion of the report states.

"The IC failed to adequately address this information in its classified Updated Assessment. When we attempted to raise the issues with the IC, it failed to respond,” the report continued.

The report acknowledges that the Coronavirus was "probably not a biological weapon,” however, Republicans “remain skeptical of allegations that SARS-CoV-2 was a biological weapon because they are supported by scientifically invalid claims.”

Additionally, the report claims that the Intelligence Committee downplayed “important information relating to the possible links between COVID-19 and China’s bioweapons research based in part on input from outside experts,” adding that the committe refuses to be transparent with the public which "likely skewed the public’s understanding of key issues and deepened mistrust.”

The GOP made is clear that these findings do not resolve the question of where exactly the origins of Covid came from, however, the “information is important to furthering the public’s understanding, and we will seek to declassify the classified version of our report in the next Congress to further the conversation.”