AZ Sheriff Threatens to Arrest Anyone Who Helps Gov. Ducey Build the Border Wall

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has vowed to stop the influx of illegal migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border by building a wall.

However, an Arizona county sheriff is threatening anyone who helps get shipping containers into the state which is used to build the wall.

Sheriff David Hathaway told Fox 10 Phoenix that he is frustrated with Ducey sending large shipping containers to the border.

Hathaway said that he will arrest anyone aiding Ducey with the containers.

The area where they're placing the containers is entirely on federal land, on national forest land," Hathaway said, adding “it's not state land, it's not private land, and the federal government has said this [is a] illegal activity. So just the way if I saw somebody doing an assault or a homicide or a vehicle theft on public land within my county, I would charge that person with a crime.”

Supporters of the border wall say it is a matter of security and helps decline the number of illegal immigrants, human smuggling, and drug smuggling that gets into the U.S., however, Hathaway calls it “illegal dumping.”

Ducey has blamed President Joe Biden for the historic number of illegal migrants crossing over and failing to secure the border. He has vowed for his state to step up and work against Biden’s open border policies to protect Americans.

“Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can. We’re not backing down,” Ducey said.

In August, the governor began filling in the gaps of the wall with shipping containers topped with razor wire. Ducey signed an order that directs the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps along the Yuma sector.

“For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises," Ducey said.