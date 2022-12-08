Democrats Want to Abolish Prisons

Following the midterm elections, Democrats gained two new members who have already been outspoken in their progressive beliefs.

Rep.-elect Summer Lee (D-PA) has openly advocated for socialist policies.

“Instead of 'thanking' Black women, Black voters, and especially, Black organizers... give us the investments we need and deserve, redistribute wealth, ends police violence, abolish the carceral state, commit to building Black directed political power... and reparations,” Lee said.

Last year, Lee introduced a bill that would end cash bail in Pennsylvania. She has insisted that the majority of those who are arrested don’t pose a threat to society, therefore shouldn’t have to go to jail just because they can’t afford their bail.

In 2016, Lee classified Pennsylvania’s system of bail as “a flaw in our system of justice” and “a threat to equal justice under the law.”

Additionally, freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla) has adopted an anti-police, anti-prison narrative.

In 2020, Frost endorsed the group, Dream Defenders, which aims to end police and prisons as part of their policy and is “geared towards people of color who share the goal of multi-racial organizing,” according to their website.

They call for "a prison [and] police-free society.”

Both the far-left freshman were backed by progressive Democrats Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The 25-year-old Florida congressman was arrested last year while protesting at a voter’s rights march in Washington D.C.

Frost called it an act of “non-violence resistance), however, according to the Park Police Frost “refused to comply after three dispersal warnings and were issued citations for incommoding.”

In a statement regarding Frost’s arrest, nonprofit executive Willie Montague said “I guess he pulled out his ‘Black Privilege’ card, which I am told only works if you bow down to the masters of the progressive political plantation.”

After a disappointing midterm election for Republicans, Democrats have furthered their chances of implementing their radical, socialist agenda once more. Both Democrats also believe that illegal migrants should be able to live in the U.S. consequence free.