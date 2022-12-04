House GOP Looking to Ban TikTok Across Federal Government
Pro-Choice Protestors Disrupt Capitol Hill, But Enjoyed a Free Dinner First
Lawmakers Are Paving the Way for a Potential 2024 DeSantis Run
Colorado Pursues Red Flag Laws Threatening the Second Amendment
Trump or Biden? Poll Suggests Americans Want Neither
Trump Responds to Musk's Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files' As Liberals Melt Down
Now More Than Ever, We Shouldn't Rely on Red Chinese Chipmakers
Time for Tough Questions About Ukraine
The Great Meltdown Is Just Beginning
NBC Is An Appendage Of The DNC (I’ll Let You Decide Which One)
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
Rogue Virginia ABC Sends Police to Enforce COVID Lockdown
An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 142: Noah, the Flood, and Jesus
Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci For Saying He Has No Regrets During...
Tipsheet

Pro-Choice Protestors Disrupt Capitol Hill, But Enjoyed a Free Dinner First

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 04, 2022 3:40 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Last week, pro-abortion protestors disrupted the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center during a pro-life event, shouting “you have blood on your hands.” 

The protestors, which included people from the Shut Down DC and Our Rights DC groups, emerged from within the crowd while executive director Janet Durig spoke. 

“You are judging those who are attempting to receive medical healthcare. That's all on your f**king hands,” and “blood on your hands. Jane says revenge, motherf*****s. Blood on your hands. Blood on your hands,” could be heard from the protestors. 

Outside of the event, one protestor held a sign that read: “Jesus loves abortion.”

As security rushed to remove the pro-abortion protestors, they continued to scream obscenities such as “abortion forever.” 

The protestors actually attended the event and enjoyed themselves a free dinner before making a scene. 

In June, the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center was vandalized after the leak of the Dobbs decision, however, both local law enforcement and the federal government has failed to investigate the incident. 

The center was targeted with eggs, a large splash of red paint on the door, and Jane Says Revenge spray-painted on the side of the building. 

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in May, over 100 churches and pro- life organizations have been vandalized by pro-choice activists.

Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Great Meltdown Is Just Beginning Kevin McCullough
Trump Responds to Musk's Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files' As Liberals Melt Down Sarah Arnold
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
NBC Is An Appendage Of The DNC (I’ll Let You Decide Which One) Derek Hunter
Lawmakers Are Paving the Way for a Potential 2024 DeSantis Run Sarah Arnold
Liberal Reporter Has a Spot-on Take About How the Media Will React to the 'Twitter Files' Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Great Meltdown Is Just Beginning Kevin McCullough