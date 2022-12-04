Lawmakers Are Paving the Way for a Potential 2024 DeSantis Run

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has a lot on his plate. Not only is he busy fighting the Left’s radical agenda, he also may be gearing up for a potential 2024 presidential run. On top of that, the Florida governor is releasing a book that comes out next year.

Titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival,” DeSantis’ book will highlight his work as governor and he came to be a true, courageous political figure.

“In 'The Courage to Be Free,' Governor Ron DeSantis chronicles the most consequential decisions of his life and public service, including turning the Sunshine State into the promised land for millions of Americans," the press release states. "He will also share details about his marriage to Casey, their three children, and Casey’s battle with cancer. This book will center on critical issues that brought him to the center of the debate over the future of our country. He shares his thinking from when he was fighting back against COVID mandates and restrictions, critical race theory, woke corporations, and the partisan legacy media."

DeSantis’ popularity has soared since Covid-19 brought to light what the Democrats have in store for the country. With him fighting them every step of the way, DeSantis is seen as a top choice for a 2024 presidential contender.

Many say his book is a clear sign of presidential ambition.

However, the “elites” as DeSantis would call them, are digging up everything they can to stop him from running.

Democrats have cited the states “resign to run” law that requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office.

The Florida governor , who just won re-election , has vowed to hold office despite rumors he plans to run for the Oval Office.

When the GOP takes over the House next year, they have already said they will look into revising the law, which would benefit DeSantis.

“Candidly, we have gone back and forth based on the circumstances of the moment,” House Speaker Paul Renner said in a statement, adding “In this case, it’s an honor for someone from Florida to even consider running for President.”

State Republicans are in favor of changing the rule should they governor decide to run. Some lawmakers are looking for ways around the law without making changes to it, such as one part of the law says that a candidate running for federal office doesn’t have to resign as long as they’re not also trying to be reelected to their state post.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said that it was a “great idea” to change the law and that "If an individual who is a Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it.”