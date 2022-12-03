Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci For Saying He Has No Regrets During...
Tipsheet

Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci For Saying He Has No Regrets During the Pandemic

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 03, 2022 2:00 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

When Republicans take the House next year, they have vowed to hold Democrats accountable for all of the destruction and chaos they have created. 

In a recent “exit” interview with the Washington Post, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he has no regrets and there is nothing that he would do over. 

“You know I really can’t see something that I would do completely over,” Fauci told the WaPo. 

However, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) seems to disagree. 

Paul told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that there is “likely there is no public health figure that has made a greater error in judgment than Dr. Fauci.”

“The error in judgment was to fund gain-of-function research in a totalitarian country- fund research that allowed them to create super viruses that, in all likelihood, accidentally leaked into the public and caused seven million people to die,” Paul said. 

The Kentucky senator called on Fauci to resign a little over a year ago, saying that they have “caught him red-handed and he won't get away,” despite Fauci denying any wrongdoing. 

Paul based his findings on evidence that Fauci funded dangerous research in Wuhan labs, suggesting that he will “historically, be remembered for one of the worst judgments in the history of modern medicine.”

Backing up his claims, Paul wrote an opinion piece to prove Fauci’s funding of gain-of-function research in China. 

“The agency Dr. Fauci heads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), awarded a grant (Project Number 1R01AI110964-01) with a subcontract to the Wuhan Lab of Virology, where researchers combined a gene from one SARS-related coronavirus with the genetic information of another SARS-related coronavirus and constructed new coronaviruses that infected human cells," wrote Paul, adding “that is gain-of-function, and plenty of scientists have called it as such. Although the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 remains unknown, its unique structure, specifically its furin cleavage site, which has not been found in natural coronaviruses, suggests it may have been developed through dangerous research of this kind.”

Tags: CORONAVIRUS ANTHONY FAUCI

