DNC Has Lawsuits Coming to Them After Elon Musk Reveals Tweets: 'I Am Not Afraid'

After Elon Musk released a series of bombshell revelations explaining how Twitter interfered with the 2020 election by suppressing the Hunter Biden story, conservative actor James Woods vowed to sue the Democratic National Committee.

Via investigative reporter, Matt Taibbi, the tweets revealed that the DNC demanded Twitter censor and block the account of Woods and other people who openly disagreed with the Left’s radical agenda.

When the New York Post published its October 14, 2020 findings of the Hunter Biden laptop story, Woods joined in on exposing him.

Tweeting an image of Biden seemingly smoking illicit drugs while engaging in blurred-out sexual acts, Woods said “I’m On Team Toe! Feet’s don't fail me now!" which was about the then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign slogan “I’m On Team Joe!”

Woods has been banned from Twitter for two years at the expense of the DNC not liking his mean tweets toward Democrats.

During an interview on Fox News, Woods said he was “shocked the way any other American would be if he were a target of a presidential candidate and a major political party… They have destroyed my career. They have destroyed my livelihood. They have destroyed my faith in a country that my family has defended in the military since the Revolutionary War.”

Woods then reaffirmed that he will be taking legal action against the DNC for violating First Amendment rights.

“I can guarantee you one thing, more than anything else you'll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what,” Woods said, adding that he will stand up for every American “win or lose.”

Woods hopes that others will take legal action against the DNC, saying that he won’t give up the fight.

“I am not going to take this sitting down. I think these people are vermin for doing this to other people,” Woods said, adding “If you scratch a liberal, you will find a fascist every time,” Woods added.