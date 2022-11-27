Trump's Close Allies Are Calling Him Out Over Controversial Dinner
Just How Dumb Do Democrats Think Their Donors Are?
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 141: The Inspiring Faith Chapter - Hebrews 11
The Biggest Townhall VIP Sale Ever
Railway Strike Threatens U.S. Consumers
With Newsom Not Running For President, Who Will Challenge Biden in 2024?
GOP Promises to Take Control of Biden's Reckless Spending ASAP
Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab...
Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024
I Am Thankful Every Day
Can the Party of "No" Beat the Party of "Free?"
Another Leftist Smear Goes Down in Flames
Mike Lindell and Lee Zeldin Vow to Challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
Private Documents Reveal Trudeau Was Going to Use Tanks to Stop Freedom Convoy...
Kari Lake Files First Lawsuit Over Midterm Election Results
Tipsheet

Trump's Close Allies Are Calling Him Out Over Controversial Dinner

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 27, 2022 9:00 AM

Former President Trump is being heavily criticized for hosting dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate with rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Ye posted a video to Twitter acknowledging the dinner with Trump and Fuentes, who is widely known for making antisemitic comments and casting doubts on the Holocaust. 

“So Trump is impressed with Nick Fuentes, and Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers, and so many of the people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s a loyalist,” Ye said in the video. 

In response, Trump defended the meal saying that he invited Ye but didn’t know that he was going to bring Fuentes along. 

“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago… our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” Trump said in a statement to Axios, adding that he didn’t know Fuentes before the dinner. 

Meanwhile, Trump’s inner circle is criticizing the former president, calling it “unacceptable.”

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this… even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable,” David Friedman, who served as Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Israel said. 

"I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright," Friedman continued, adding "this is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP,’” Trump said of the meeting, “anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet?”

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory Sarah Arnold
Just How Dumb Do Democrats Think Their Donors Are? Derek Hunter
Railway Strike Threatens U.S. Consumers Sarah Arnold
The Case Against Ron DeSantis 2024 Kurt Schlichter
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 141: The Inspiring Faith Chapter - Hebrews 11 Myra Kahn Adams
With Newsom Not Running For President, Who Will Challenge Biden in 2024? Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory Sarah Arnold