Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab...
Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024
I Am Thankful Every Day
Can the Party of "No" Beat the Party of "Free?"
Mike Lindell and Lee Zeldin Vow to Challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
The Biggest Townhall VIP Sale Ever
Private Documents Reveal Trudeau Was Going to Use Tanks to Stop Freedom Convoy...
Kari Lake Files First Lawsuit Over Midterm Election Results
Biden Threatens Second Amendment Once Again
Elon Musk Says Twitter Must Explain Why It Censored the Hunter Biden Laptop...
KJP's Advertising of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Truly Bizarre
TikTok Got Caught Withholding Information on Data Sharing With China
CNN Security Analyst: Young Males Should Not Have Access to Firearms
Civil Rights Groups Urge Education Department to Investigate Schools ‘Targeting’ Trans Stu...
There's Something Fishy About the Special Counsel Investigating Trump
Tipsheet

Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 26, 2022 9:42 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his Democrat constitutes attempted damage control when news started to break that the virus originated from a Wuhan lab leak. 

Guardian reporter Jimmy Tobias obtained unredacted emails through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that details a teleconference between Fauci and several virologists discussing the coronavirus and its possible origins on February 1, 2020. 

Although Fauci and health officials downplayed the fact that the virus came from a lab leak, the emails indicate that at the time they were very concerned that that possibility was true. 

In one thread of emails, scientist Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust, warned Fauci of the “wild west,” referring to either the landscape of infectious disease research in China or the WIV specifically.

Infectious disease researcher Kristian Andersen put the idea of alerting the FBI and MI5 regarding the furin cleavage site on the spike protein of COVID-19, however, Fauci ignored her concern and decided not to take her advice. 

The majority of scientists believe that furin cleavage sites, such as those in COVID-19, are not naturally occurring, which proves that the theory that the virus originated in a laboratory is true. 

The former director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, wrote on February 4: "I'd be interested in the proposal of accidental lab passage in animals (which ones?).”

Collin's emails indicated that he didn’t believe such a reckless experiment could be done in Wuhan, saying “surely that wouldn't be done in a BSL-2 lab (a low biosafety level laboratory)?”

Other scientists in the email threads responded suggesting that anything can happen when it comes to China. 

Tags: CORONAVIRUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Fishy About the Special Counsel Investigating Trump Mia Cathell
The Case Against Ron DeSantis 2024 Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024 Sarah Arnold
KJP's Advertising of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Truly Bizarre Rebecca Downs
Private Documents Reveal Trudeau Was Going to Use Tanks to Stop Freedom Convoy Protests Sarah Arnold
Kari Lake Files First Lawsuit Over Midterm Election Results Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Something Fishy About the Special Counsel Investigating Trump Mia Cathell