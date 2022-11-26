Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory

Early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his Democrat constitutes attempted damage control when news started to break that the virus originated from a Wuhan lab leak.

Guardian reporter Jimmy Tobias obtained unredacted emails through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that details a teleconference between Fauci and several virologists discussing the coronavirus and its possible origins on February 1, 2020.

Although Fauci and health officials downplayed the fact that the virus came from a lab leak, the emails indicate that at the time they were very concerned that that possibility was true.

After a long #FOIA fight, I just received a bunch of new unredacted emails detailing the Feb 1 2020 teleconference between Dr. Fauci and virologists discussing SARS-Cov-2: https://t.co/bSuhtJR7rM — Jimmy Tobias (@JamesCTobias) November 22, 2022

In one thread of emails, scientist Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust, warned Fauci of the “wild west,” referring to either the landscape of infectious disease research in China or the WIV specifically.

Infectious disease researcher Kristian Andersen put the idea of alerting the FBI and MI5 regarding the furin cleavage site on the spike protein of COVID-19, however, Fauci ignored her concern and decided not to take her advice.

The majority of scientists believe that furin cleavage sites, such as those in COVID-19, are not naturally occurring, which proves that the theory that the virus originated in a laboratory is true.

The former director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, wrote on February 4: "I'd be interested in the proposal of accidental lab passage in animals (which ones?).”

Collin's emails indicated that he didn’t believe such a reckless experiment could be done in Wuhan, saying “surely that wouldn't be done in a BSL-2 lab (a low biosafety level laboratory)?”

Other scientists in the email threads responded suggesting that anything can happen when it comes to China.