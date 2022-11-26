The Biggest Townhall VIP Sale Ever
Railway Strike Threatens U.S. Consumers
With Newsom Not Running For President, Who Will Challenge Biden in 2024?
GOP Promises to Take Control of Biden's Reckless Spending ASAP
Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab...
Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024
I Am Thankful Every Day
Can the Party of "No" Beat the Party of "Free?"
Another Leftist Smear Goes Down in Flames
Mike Lindell and Lee Zeldin Vow to Challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
Private Documents Reveal Trudeau Was Going to Use Tanks to Stop Freedom Convoy...
Kari Lake Files First Lawsuit Over Midterm Election Results
Biden Threatens Second Amendment Once Again
Elon Musk Says Twitter Must Explain Why It Censored the Hunter Biden Laptop...
KJP's Advertising of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Truly Bizarre
Tipsheet

Railway Strike Threatens U.S. Consumers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 26, 2022 3:36 PM
Bizuayehu Tesfaye

As a possible rail way strike looms, the U.S. industry braces for impact.

One of the biggest rail unions rejected a deal earlier this week failing to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) is warning American consumers that it is “highly likely” a strike will happen in the midst of the busy holiday season. 

“I think it’s highly likely,” Hagerty said, adding “I mean, you hit the nail on the head. The union bosses basically forced their union members to buck up and accept this deal just to get them through the…midterm elections. But now we’re seeing the reality of it. They only offered one additional work day — one additional sick day, I should say. The unions were asking for 15. That’s a big, big gap. Joe Biden declared victory, again, before the midterm elections. This was all, I think, part of the plan. But what we’re seeing now, the whole thing is coming unraveled and it’s going to be a real crisis, a $2-billion-a-day economic impact if you believe the economists’ estimates. I actually think it could be much greater, because if you look at the knock-on effects on supply chains, it will be significant.”

The strike can start as soon as December 9, and it wouldn’t take long for it to effect the economy. 

Hagerty called out President Joe Biden for deceiving the public, saying that he told the nation that he had a plan in place well before the midterm elections. 

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the Biden administration is trying to make sure a strike doesn’t happen, saying that there is not enough trucks, barges or ships to make up for the already-suffering railway network. 

The last time the U.S. railroads went on strike was in 1992, which lasted two days before Congress intervened. 

If the strike would happen, it would cost the economy about $2 billion a day. It would take about a year before consumers would notice shortages at the grocery stores. Roughly 30 percent of all packaged food is hauled by trains. 




Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Case Against Ron DeSantis 2024 Kurt Schlichter
Unredacted Documents Reveal Fauci Tried to Shift the Narrative On the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory Sarah Arnold
There's Something Fishy About the Special Counsel Investigating Trump Mia Cathell
KJP's Advertising of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Truly Bizarre Rebecca Downs
With Newsom Not Running For President, Who Will Challenge Biden in 2024? Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024 Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Case Against Ron DeSantis 2024 Kurt Schlichter