Elon Musk Says Twitter Must Explain Why It Censored the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 25, 2022 5:00 PM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed that the social media platform needs to reveal what happened at Twitter in 2020 when the company censored the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.

Turning Point USA ambassador Alex Lorusso tweeted on Wednesday, “Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency.” 

To which Musk replied saying: “This is necessary to restore public interest.” 

The tweet received over 16,000 retweets and more than 193,000 likes.

In the past, Musk has questioned Twitter’s involvement in censoring things to sway the outcome of the election, calling it “obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

In a letter addressed to Musk, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) called on the billionaire to provide all Twitter records related to the social media platform’s decision to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story

“Committee Republicans are investigating the Biden family’s pattern of influence peddling to enrich themselves and President Biden’s involvement in these schemes,” Comer’s letter read, adding “as part of this investigation, Committee Republicans are reviewing the role Big Tech — including Twitter — played in supporting the Biden campaign in 2020 by suppressing certain stories implicating the Bidens.”

When the New York Post published the groundbreaking story, Twitter immediately locked the social media platform out of its account and demanded them remove the post. 

Twitter told the Post that “in line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter.” 

The Post was also blocked from posting stories relevant to the 2020 election, as well as users, were prohibited from sharing links to the article about Hunter Biden's party with his father and a rep from the Ukrainian gas company paying his bills.

