Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown

Ohio Republicans are vying to replace longtime Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) when he is up for re-election in 2024.

State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH), who lost to Senator-elect J.D. Vance this year, is considering a re-run for the Senate nomination.

Dolan sent a letter to Ohio GOP county chairs after receiving positive feedback from party leaders and activists, encouraging him to run for Senate.

“The time we have for introspection is limited. Before we know it, 2024 will be upon us and we have work to do. We must… ensure Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown are sent packing,” Dolan wrote.

However, Dolan told Fox News that he still has not made a decision and wants to focus on what it will take to beat Brown.

“Is it right for the family? Do I have the fire in the belly to run and serve? And, can I make a difference? Once those three boxes are checked, then I will decide,” Dolan said.

Dolan has expressed his concern with the disappointing Midterm Election results many promised would bring a red wave to the nation. He stressed the need that Republicans need to start focusing on the future and instead of the past, while reiterating that Brown has an "extremely liberal" agenda.

Meanwhile, Brown confirmed to reporters this week that he will seek a fourth term.

Dolan isn’t the only Republican gearing up to replace Brown’s seat. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is running for reelection this year after passing on the senate race, is also making his way for the Democrat’s position.

Come 2024, Democrats will have to face a tough Senate race, defending three Senate seats in Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana that former President Trump won in 2020.