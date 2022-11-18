Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown
What One GOP Senator Is Doing to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in D.C.
GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis
The Hill Still Missing the Joke Weeks Later
Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado
Virginia Lawmaker Introduces Transgender Athlete Ban
Was a Sign Language Interpreter for Broadway's Lion King Fired for Being White?
So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
It Turns Out 2022 Brought Some Major Successes in State Elections
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts
The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd.
A Calm for Christmas
Merrick Garland Makes a Big Decision After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago
Tipsheet

Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 18, 2022 8:10 PM
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Ohio Republicans are vying to replace longtime Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) when he is up for re-election in 2024. 

State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH), who lost to Senator-elect J.D. Vance this year, is considering a re-run for the Senate nomination. 

Dolan sent a letter to Ohio GOP county chairs after receiving positive feedback from party leaders and activists, encouraging him to run for Senate. 

“The time we have for introspection is limited. Before we know it, 2024 will be upon us and we have work to do. We must… ensure Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown are sent packing,” Dolan wrote. 

However, Dolan told Fox News that he still has not made a decision and wants to focus on what it will take to beat Brown. 

“Is it right for the family? Do I have the fire in the belly to run and serve? And, can I make a difference? Once those three boxes are checked, then I will decide,” Dolan said. 

Dolan has expressed his concern with the disappointing Midterm Election results many promised would bring a red wave to the nation. He stressed the need that Republicans need to start focusing on the future and instead of the past, while reiterating that Brown has an "extremely liberal" agenda. 

Meanwhile, Brown confirmed to reporters this week that he will seek a fourth term. 

Dolan isn’t the only Republican gearing up to replace Brown’s seat. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is running for reelection this year after passing on the senate race, is also making his way for the Democrat’s position. 

Come 2024, Democrats will have to face a tough Senate race, defending three Senate seats in Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana that former President Trump won in 2020. 

Tags: SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson
It Sure Looks Like Schumer Just Confirmed a 'Far Right Conspiracy Theory' Leah Barkoukis
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts Spencer Brown
Judiciary Republicans Put Ron Klain, White House Staff on Notice Spencer Brown
GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich