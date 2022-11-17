PA House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Over His Woke Policies

The newly controlled GOP House has already gotten to work at dismantling the woke policies and crimes that Democrats had too long gotten away with.

The Pennsylvania House impeached Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner, over allegations that his woke policies lead to a spike in crime.

In a 107-85 vote, Krasner set the stage to be the first DA to be impeached in nearly three decades.

On October 27, Pennsylvania Republicans filed the papers to remove Krasner from his position due to “negligence of duty.”

According to reports, Philadelphia has seen 1,000 homicides and over 1,000 carjackings all within the 22 months Krasner has held his position.

The GOP has argued that Krasner has failed to prosecute both minor and major crimes, as well as his bail request policies, his staff oversight, and reports that his office didn’t adequately notify crime victims about certain issues.

Krasner is known for lenient criminal justice policies, such as reduced jail time, as well as instead of sending drug offenders to prison, he takes a public health approach.

“This man has denied that there is even a crisis of crime happening on our streets,” Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) said, adding “no public official is above accountability, and if not for us in this chamber, he would have no oversight.”

In response, Krasner said that he is being targeted by Republicans just becuase they don't like his ideas.

“[They have] used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas," Krasner said in a statement, adding "they have impeached me without presenting a single shred of evidence connecting our policies to any uptick in crime."

The vote will now head to the Senate where a two-thirds majority is needed to convict the DA.