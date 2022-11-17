Kept Promises: GOP House Launches Full Investigation Into Hunter Biden

Republicans of the newly-controlled House announced an investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family businesses.

Rep. James Comer (R-TN) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) alleged that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

During a press conference, Comer said that the Biden’s will be investigated for multiple violations including:

Conspiracy or defrauding the United States Wire fraud Conspiracy to commit wire fraud Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Violations of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 Tax evasion Money laundering Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Comer said they have found evidence that Biden and his son were involved in these crimes.

“Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation” Comer questioned.

The Republican said that he hopes the investigation will finally bring down President Joe Biden and the “wide range of criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution” dealings they have committed.

"In the 218th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his families foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence," Comer said.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business dealing schemes,” Comer said.

He added that the Biden crimes have been long ignored and that the Oversight Committee has lost its credibility, blaming Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif).

Meanwhile, the White House has denied multiple times that Biden has been involved in his son’s business, however, 17 pieces of evidence prove otherwise.

NOW - Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qEaVgHwMI9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2022

In response, the White House called out the Republicans for investigating so-called "long-debunked conspiracy theories."

"Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories," a spokesman for the White House Counsel's office said, adding "President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge."