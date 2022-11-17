Kept Promises: GOP House Launches Full Investigation Into Hunter Biden
Pelosi Snubs Trump In Exit Speech: A Look Back At Their Rocky Relationship
Leftists Dishonestly Claim Youngkin Wants to Remove MLK Jr.
Hispanic Voters Favor Strong Border Security Measures and Reducing Illegal Immigration: Po...
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today
Midterm Effect: What Will Happen With the Border Crisis Now?
Incoming NRSC Chair: 'We Have Got to Unify and Come Together' for 2024
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runo...
Unsolicited Advice for Candidate Trump
Former School Counselor Suing School District After She Was Fired for 'Anti-Trans' Remarks
One Dead, Two Border Agents Shot in Gun Battle Off the Coast of...
U.S. Will Begin Deporting Cubans in Coming Weeks: Report
Reality Check: The Biden Administration Will Never Stop Gaslighting Us on the Border...
Oh, So That's What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next
New CNN Chief Explains How the Network Will Approach Trump Going Forward
Tipsheet

Kept Promises: GOP House Launches Full Investigation Into Hunter Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2022 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Republicans of the newly-controlled House announced an investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family businesses. 

Rep. James Comer (R-TN) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) alleged that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.” 

During a press conference, Comer said that the Biden’s will be investigated for multiple violations including:

  1. Conspiracy or defrauding the United States
  2. Wire fraud
  3. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud
  4. Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act
  5. Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 
  6. Violations of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000
  7. Tax evasion
  8. Money laundering
  9. Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Comer said they have found evidence that Biden and his son were involved in these crimes.

“Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation” Comer questioned. 

The Republican said that he hopes the investigation will finally bring down President Joe Biden and the “wide range of criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution” dealings they have committed.

"In the 218th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his families foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence," Comer said.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business dealing schemes,” Comer said.

He added that the Biden crimes have been long ignored and that the Oversight Committee has lost its credibility, blaming Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif). 

Meanwhile, the White House has denied multiple times that Biden has been involved in his son’s business, however, 17 pieces of evidence prove otherwise. 

In response, the White House called out the Republicans for investigating so-called "long-debunked conspiracy theories."

"Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories," a spokesman for the White House Counsel's office said, adding "President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge."

Tags: JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today Spencer Brown
Bipartisan Senate Votes to End Biden's Pandemic Emergency Rebecca Downs
Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next Spencer Brown
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter