For the First Time In History, Abbott Uses Executive Order To Override Biden's Border Policies

Between President Joe Biden’s ignorance and Republican governors sending illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities, southern states are seeing no relief at the border as Biden continues to ignore the crisis.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is holding the president accountable for his lack of responsibility.

In a letter to the White House, Abbott declared an “invasion” at the southern border, arguing the need for more aggressive efforts to tackle illegal immigration.

“Your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences. Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country,” Abbott said in his letter.

Accusing the Biden Administration of blatantly ignoring the crisis, Abbott said that the U.S.- Mexico border is among the deadliest in the world.

"This past year, more than 2 million immigrants tried to enter the country illegally, coming from more than 100 countries across the globe… worse yet, your failed border policies recently prompted a United Nations agency to declare that the border between the United States and Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the world,” Abbott wrote.

This is the first time in modern history that a state has claimed the federal government has failed to protect citizens. Abbott has declared that he will be using Executive Orders to push back on Biden’s bad border policies.

“I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion… I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe,” Abbott said in a statement.

Article 1, Section 10 of the Constitution, and the invasion clause in Article 4, Section 4, state that if the federal government does not take action to protect a state, then the government may step in to protect itself.

In a tweet, Abbott listed the measures he plans to take such as, deploying the National Guard, building multiple border walls, and turning back illegal migrants who attempt to enter the U.S.