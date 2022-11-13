Elizabeth Warren Attacks Republicans In Scathing Op-Ed, Urging Democrats To Get 'Agressive...

In an op-ed published by the New York Times, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her party to get “aggressive” towards Republicans after a disappointing senate race for the GOP.

Warren hyped up the “achievements” Democrats have made under President Joe Biden’s time in office, claiming that “voters rewarded Democrats for protecting the lives and livelihoods [of Americans.]”

The Democrat believed that her party has done a lot for the well-being of the country, promising to not let Republicans get in the way of their radical agenda.

“Where we can pursue legislative action, we should fight aggressively. When Republicans try to obstruct such action and the president can act by executive authority, he must,” Warren wrote, adding “Most of all, the Democrats should be aggressive in putting Republicans on the defensive, pressing hard on why they are blocking much-needed initiatives to help Americans.”

Warren claimed that if Republicans gain control of the House, they will attempt to take the economy hostage, voting against helping middle-class families.

“For each of the president’s decisions, the punditry was relentless, but the American people — Democrats, independents, and Republicans — validated the president’s agenda with their votes,” Warren wrote.

She went on to say that Republicans’ goal is to hurt working families by demanding “family-crushing austerity.”

Warren’s op-ed recited lies after lies, much like the president himself.

She boldly claimed that Democrats have worked hard to reduce inflation by putting more money into Americans’ pockets, lowering housing costs, and tackling corporate price gouging.

Warren repeatedly called Republicans “election deniers” saying that their “extremism” is what is driving the country down the drain.