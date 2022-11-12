Lauren Boebert Inches Closer to Defeating Democrat Opponent Adam Frisch

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) inches closer to her Democrat opponent Adam Frisch in a tight race to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of Saturday morning, Boebert unexpectedly took the lead with 162, 040 votes while Frisch has 160, 918 votes, leading by just over 1,000 votes.

However, Boebert is not out of the woods yet. out-of-state and overseas ballots can still be counted so long as they arrive by Wednesday, and ballots requiring additional verification can be fixed until then as well.

Even with only one percent of votes left to be counted, a recount could be possible if the final margin is less than or equal to half a percentage point.

The Democrat was confident that the remaining votes in Pueblo County would be enough to tip him well ahead of Boebert, however, they just gave more advancement to the Republican.

According to officials, the results of the election won’t likely be known until late next week.

“If neither candidate gains a wide enough margin, election officials might not declare an official winner in the race for weeks, depending on how the process plays out,” The Denver Post said, adding “not only would a slim margin of victory trigger an automatic recount but either candidate can also request a recount so long as they’re willing to pay for it. The process could then extend into December.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Boebert laid out her first order of business should she win the close race.

“There's no doubt I was a target for the Democrats, but I am confident once all of the ballots are counted I will win and I will be there to help fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House,” Boebert said.